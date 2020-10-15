Vote for one candidate.
For more information, visit www.cocovote.us.
Greg Enholm
• Length of residence: Longtime Oakley
• Occupation: Retired professor/boardmember
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running:
Enholm’s priorities are to help the college district create business-industry incubator college sites; significantly increase the number of high school students taking no-cost community college courses in school or online for high school diplomas and AA/AS degrees; keep college students and personnel safe from COVID-19 infections.
Fernando Sandoval
• Length of residence: Lifelong
• Occupation: Retired
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: “Education is my top priority! I will focus on providing educational excellence and equity to prepare all students as the future workforce our economy demands and to support local business needs with a prepared workforce and to develop future leaders. I will lead with integrity to enhance fiscal accountability and transparency by managing the District funding in a way that supports the taxpayer’s investment in our community colleges.”
