The Contra Costa Community College District (4CD) Governing Board has passed a resolution requiring that all employees and students who attend at least one in-person class or visit a 4CD facility or campus be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The governing board, which passed the requirement at its Sept. 8 meeting, determined that requiring vaccines for students and employees is necessary to ensure the health and safety of the 4CD community.
The vaccine requirement becomes effective on Nov. 1 to provide ample time for those currently unvaccinated to receive the vaccine.
“In making this decision, 4CD reached out to its students, faculty, classified professionals and managers and received overwhelming support to take this action,” said Chancellor Bryan Reece. “COVID-19 and its many variants will be with us for a while, so we must take prudent steps like this one so we can continue providing face-to-face instruction and services for our students, while ensuring we have a safe place to learn and work for our students and staff.”
4CD is evaluating various technological solutions to track community members' vaccination status and test results in a secure system designed to protect members' the privacy in accordance with applicable laws.
In addition to the mandate, all visitors, including vendors and subcontractors, are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated and will be required to complete a health assessment prior to visiting a 4CD facility.
Employees and students can apply for a vaccination exception or deferral under the following circumstances: (a) a valid medical deferment from vaccination; b) disability; (c) pregnancy, or (d) objection to vaccination based on a person’s sincerely held religious beliefs, practices or observances.
Weekly COVID-19 tests with negative results will be required for any unvaccinated person with a vaccination exception or deferment accessing District campuses or facilities.
