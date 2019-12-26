The Contra Costa County Governing Board has officially begun the search for the next chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District following the retirement announcement of Dr. Fred Wood.
The board is committed to conducting an equitable, inclusive and transparent national search that will attract a strong pool of outstanding candidates for this opportunity. Assisting the district in the chancellor search, from the Collaborative Brain Trust, is Dr. Brice Harris, a longtime California community college educator and chancellor emeritus of the California community colleges. The goal will be to complete the search process and announce the new chancellor in April with a start date in June.
For more information, visit www.4cd.edu or contact Harris at harrisbrice@att.net or 916-715-7272.
