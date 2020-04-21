Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) revised the number of COVID-19 cases today, Tuesday, April 21, and added 31 previously uncounted cases to the county’s total of confirmed infections.
A message on the CCHS website said, “Through ongoing data quality assurance efforts, Contra Costa Health Services identified a small number of COVID-19 positive cases that had not previously been attributed to the county. Data posted on Tuesday, April 21 will include a one-time increase of 31 positive cases to account for that data.”
According to CCHS data, 749 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed through April 20. The death toll related to the novel coronavirus pandemic climbed to 22 in the county.
While new cases continue to be added, the rate at which new cases are confirmed has been slowing over the last three weeks. For the week ended April 18, new cases grew by 3.7% per day on average compared to 4.7% the prior week and 11% the week before that.
There are 34 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county as of April 20. Hospitalizations started to rise noticeably April 9 when the number jumped from 31 to 35. The number of hospitalized patients peaked at 44 on April 14 and has been slowly declining since then. Over that same period, fatalities increased from 9 to 22.
Hospitals are operating within their available resource limits according to CCHS data. Of the 184 available intensive care units in the county, 115 are occupied. Of the 270 available ventilators, 63 are in use.
In East County, there are 55 confirmed cases in Antioch, 47 in Brentwood, 29 in Oakley, seven in Discovery Bay and one on Bethel Island.
In the latest effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, a CHHS order will require county residents to wear a face covering while in public starting Wednesday, April 22.
“We now know that a significant number of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms, or become infectious before they start showing symptoms,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer. “That is why we all need to start wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where it’s sometimes hard to maintain physical distancing, such as standing in line at the store.”
Businesses must take reasonable measures, such as posting signs, to remind visitors about the need for masks. They are directed to refuse service customers who violate the order. Workers do not need to wear a mask when working alone, but must put one on when others enter.
Masks are not required for residents driving a personal vehicle, when alone or with members of their households. When outside, all residents must carry a face covering, and it must be used whenever in close proximity to others outside their own households.
“Stay in place, maintain your space, cover your face,” Farnitano said. “One key way the COVID-19 virus spreads is through respiratory droplets that people expel when they breathe or sneeze. By masking and observing physical distancing, we can help protect everyone in the community.”
The order does not require children 12 and younger to wear masks. Children 2 years old or younger must not wear them because of the risk of suffocation.
Face coverings can be made of cloth, fabric or other permeable material that cover the nose and mouth and the lower part of the face. Medical-grade masks are not required – a T-shirt or bandana works fine, Farnitano said.
