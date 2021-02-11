The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors this week approved an amendment to an ordinance that could help the Sand Creek Road extension become a reality.
The Feb. 9 ordinance amendment adds the extension, which would build a road from Highway 4 to Deer Valley Road, to a list of projects that will be funded with regional transportation development impact mitigation (RTDIM) fees.
These fees are collected by all member agencies of the East Contra Costa Regional Fee and Financing Authority (ECCRFFA), a joint powers agency (JPA) that funds regional transportation improvements.
“This action will only allow the Sand Creek Project to be eligible to receive ECCRFFA funding,” said Nancy Wein, Contra Costa senior civil engineer.
The region that would pave a path for Brentwood and Oakley residents to the Kaiser hospital is one that’s been under discussion for years.
TRANSPLAN, a transportation committee representing Eastern Contra Costa County, already designated Sand Creek Road to the east of Highway 4 is designated as a route of regional significance.
Various housing projects proposed and approved for the land around the extension in question would fund the development of that road. But certain gaps remain.
The Bridle Gate housing development, which was proposed for Brentwood, would fund a segment of that road. But its current plan saw some opposition from the community and the unanimous September vote of the Brentwood Planning Commission to recommend the council deny the project. Bridle Gate has yet to return to the council.
“We would love to see this road extension funded and built,” said Tim Ogden, Brentwood city manager. “The pending Bridle Gate project has the developer building it if approved, and that would certainly occur sooner than with regional funding. Regardless of development occurring thereabouts, the road extension could be built if funded from ECCRFFA.”
The Sand Creek extension project is detailed in the 2020 ECCRFFA report.
On Oct. 8, 2020, the ECCRFFA Board of Directors adopted a resolution to: make required findings; approve the 2020 report; approve a fourth amendment to the ECCRFFA JPA to add the Sand Creek Extension Project to its project list; and recommend that ECCRFFA member agencies consider approving the fourth amendment to the Agreement and amending their fee ordinances and resolutions to add the Sand Creek Extension Project.
The RTDIM fees were last approved in 2005, when ECCRFFA member agencies adopted the fees to fund transportation projects on a project list as described in that year’s report.
The 2020 report was prepared to determine the amount of the RTDIM fees necessary to fund new development’s share of the estimated costs of the Sand Creek extension project. The total fees needed to develop the road were not available at press time.
The Sand Creek extension project, as described in the 2020 report, “is consistent with the goals and policies of the circulation elements in the general plans of the City of Antioch and City of Brentwood.”
Both reports from 2005 and 2020 determined that there is a reasonable relationship between the use of revenue generated by the RTDIM fees and the type of new development projects on which those fees shall be imposed.
As Wein clarified to the supervisors, the addition of this project to the list does not guarantee its selection.
“ECCRFFA project priorities and project delivery will still be determined by the ECCRFFA governing body,” she said. “This action does not automatically grant (the extension) a higher priority.”
