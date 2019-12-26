In the world of emergency management, preparation and preplanning are keys to success, and local and countywide agencies recently took an important step in that direction by participating in a training and disaster drill.
“It’s all preparation, mitigation and recovery,” said Chief Tom Hansen of the Brentwood Police Department. “We’ve seen a lot of these disasters, especially in the last few years in California. Brentwood’s not immune. We could find ourselves there in the event something happens. We sure want to be prepared if something like that happens. It’s a perishable skill. If you don’t keep doing this, you’re not on top of it.”
The training, which simulated the effect of two major earthquakes in Contra Costa County, was conducted by the California Specialized Training Institute (CSTI), a division of the state’s Office of Emergency Services, in cooperation with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office (CCCSO). While the local police department has primary responsibility for managing an emergency incident, a broad range of city resources play important roles in incident management. The public works, finance and legal departments all participated in the exercise.
“Public Works plays a vital role in all aspects of disasters, including prevention, preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery,” said Miki Tsubota, director of public works/city engineer for the City of Brentwood. “As the largest department in the city, we oversee many essential services and infrastructure, including providing drinking water, sewer treatment, storm drains, garbage services, fleet maintenance, building maintenance, roadways and traffic signals. In the event of a disaster, we would be responsible for these services and infrastructure.”
In the event of a major incident like the earthquake considered in the drill, city resources could be quickly overwhelmed. As such, one of the training’s primary objectives was to practice integrating the city’s emergency response with those of the county, state and other nearby cities. Throughout the state, a response hierarchy exists so that, as the resources of a jurisdiction are exhausted, the next larger jurisdiction is called upon to provide assistance.
“The state of California requires all government levels be a part of and practice the Standardized Emergency Management System,” said Rick Kovar, CCCSO emergency services manager. “This system outlines the roles and responsibilities of local, county, regional and state government in time of emergency. The county supports local jurisdictions and city governments when disasters happen. If the local jurisdiction is overwhelmed or needs logistical or resource support, the county will coordinate by seeking additional resources, either locally or through the state mutual aid system.”
Each jurisdiction manages its own emergency operations center (EOC), and much of the drill focused on establishing and running the city’s EOC.
“The end goal is that when people are called into their emergency operations center, they understand how the EOC works and what their role is in assisting what’s going on out in the field,” explained CSTI’s Karen Jackson.
While it may be easy to imagine the role the police play in managing a disaster, behind the scenes, work is required of departments like accounting and finance to ensure continuity of government. Once the critical phase of an emergency has passed, service providers need to be paid, and the city has to be able to recover costs from the state and federal governments.
“When it’s all said and done, it has to be done right,” Hansen said. “You think that during an emergency, the No. 1 thing is saving lives, and that’s what we’re going to do. However, for cities to get federal funds, we have to make sure that our paperwork is right, we’ve done it right and we’ve followed state policy and federal policy.”
Despite the significant commitment of time and resources, Hansen was pleased with the outcome of the multi-day training.
“The training was a great success, but it’s only scratching the surface,” he said. “It got everybody interested. We saw gaps we may have. I saw a tremendous amount of energy from all the different departments. We had some great people in there. There’s more work to do, and we’re excited to do it.”
Resources to help residents prepare for an emergency can be found at the following sites:
Family Preparedness Guide: http://bit.ly/2QnjFdE
Community Warning System Registration Information: cwsalerts.com
Residential Guide to Wildfire and Evacuation Preparedness: http://bit.ly/3734ugj
Power Outage Preparedness Guide: http://bit.ly/35TdRih
