As the days get longer and temperatures start to rise, there’s little doubt that another fire season is just around the corner.
Officials with local fire service agencies are encouraging residents to prepare for the upcoming season before the alarm bells begin ringing.
“With the mostly dry winter the district had this past year and the predicted intensity of the 2021 fire season, we are addressing the hazards earlier than ever,” said Steve Aubert, fire marshal with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD).
Data compiled from ECCFPD operational reports reveals that the district – which covers 249 square miles of East County – responded to 90 vegetation fires over the course of 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, the district reacted to four vegetation fires compared to the seven wildland blazes that burned during the first quarter of 2020.
The bulk of those 90 fires (67%) occurred in the months of June, July and August. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) reports that 95% of all wildland fires are started by humans, either intentionally or accidentally. That fact was driven home particularly clearly when agencies throughout the county were inundated with fires sparked by errant fireworks on the Fourth of July. ECCFPD alone responded to 22 fire calls in just 15 hours. The largest of those fires scorched 75 acres on Holland Tract, requiring multiple agencies and air resources to bring it under control. Still, the fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres.
While the overwhelming majority of fires have their origins in human activities, the largest incident in the region in 2020 resulted from natural causes. A dry-lightning storm rolled across the state in the early-morning hours of Aug. 16 triggering an estimated 11,000 lightning strikes and sparking nearly 400 fires. The Deer Zone fire was a collection of four fires that burned in and around the Round Valley Regional Preserve. It eventually consumed 3,500 acres and forced the evacuation of residents along Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory roads. The Deer Zone Fire was managed as part of the SCU Lightning Complex. It burned nearly 400,000 acres across six counties, making it one of the largest fires in California history. It was not fully contained until Oct. 1.
ECCFPD is hoping to get a jump on fire season preparedness by taking a no-nonsense stance on weed abatement issues, a major fire hazard within the district.
“We have reviewed and modified our program with the hope of achieving abatement well prior to the dry heat of the summer months to come, and we’re asking for all of our communities to assist with the prevention of fires with having their properties abated and maintained by May 15, 2021,” Aubert said. “As of May 16, 2021 we will begin our inspections of those properties known to the district of having annual and reoccurring hazards with an aggressive hazard mitigation plan of removing those combustible items. We will also be accepting complaints of properties unknown to the district at this time and will begin the education/enforcement process to have the properties become fire safe.”
Indicators that might offer some clues about what to expect for the coming fire season are something of a mixed bag, explained Mike Marcucci, Cal Fire operations deputy chief. The relative lack of rain this past winter could be a blessing and curse when it comes to wildland fires.
“The good news is that the grass crop will be low,” he said. “The bad news is the brush and the timber won’t get the rain they need. The drought is not going to help. It’s time to restock that emergency kit. It’s a good time to review your plan now before the fire comes. I think we’re going to have an early fire season.”
At the state level, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $536 million wildfire package on Tuesday, April 13. It enables the state to take action on projects that support wildfire suppression, improve forest health and build resilience in communities to help protect residents and property from wildfires in diverse landscapes across the state.
“California is taking bold, early action to protect our high-risk communities from the upcoming wildfire season before it starts,” Newsom said. “This crucial funding will go towards efforts including fuel breaks, forest health projects and home hardening. I thank the members of the legislature for their partnership as we do more than ever before to build wildfire and forest resilience across the state.”
For more information on preparing for the wildfire season, visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org.
