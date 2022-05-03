Contra Costa County, the County’s Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department and the City of Antioch are collaborating to provide a fun, festive event that offers a wide variety of on-the-spot government services at one single location.
The county's annual block party will be held on Thursday, May 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Antioch Water Park Community Room, 4701 Lone Tree Way, in Antioch.
Available services at the event will include, but are not limited to:
∙ Cat and kitten adoptions
∙ Sign-ups for CalFresh, Medi-Cal and CalWorks
∙ Information about childcare and preschool options
∙ COVID-19 vaccines
∙ Library Card Sign-ups
∙ Weatherization information
∙ Mental Health information
∙ Voter Registration
∙ Clean Slate Program information
∙ Enrollment for the Contra Costa County Health Plan
∙ Contra Costa County Fire Protection District
∙ Veterans Service Office
∙ Contra Costa Television (CCTV) -- and many more County programs.
This is the fourth year that Contra Costa County has hosted the increasingly popular event, but the first time since 2019. The “Block Party” rotates locations each year to provide opportunities to engage with different communities around the County.
"After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to be able to bring back the County Block Party, offering our county services all together in-person for the benefit of the community," said County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar Debi Cooper.
"Offering these services after hours and in one location is a huge benefit to our community," said Board of Supervisors Chair Karen Mitchoff. "It is exciting to see the return of the Annual Block Party, and we hope our many residents will take advantage of it and get connected."
This year's event also includes live music from a local band. Food will be available for purchase at the Food Truck Thursdays event. Parking is free. For more information, call the County’s Clerk-Recorder Elections Department at 925-335-7805.
