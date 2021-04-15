State and county officials announced two updates about the availability of COVID-19 vaccines this week.
More vaccine options available at Oakland Coliseum
Contra Costa County residents age 16 years and older can now book appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255.
Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) worked with the state to update the MyTurn website to reflect Contra Costa’s vaccine eligibility criteria. Previously, Contra Costa residents had to be 50 or older to schedule appointments at the Coliseum vaccination site.
AC Transit and BART are both offering transportation assistance to and from the Coliseum site. Proof of an appointment is required to use the free vaccine shuttles. More information is at www.actransit.org or www.bart.gov.
County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
The CCHS announced this week it has temporarily paused its use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine while federal regulatory agencies examine new information about a possible rare side effect that can cause blood clots. The agency says it continues to administer the other vaccines approved for emergency use, from Pfizer and Moderna.
CCHS said in a news release that the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine is a small part of Contra Costa’s vaccine allocation from the state and federal governments and it does not anticipate cancelling any of its vaccination appointments at this time.
Patients with vaccination appointments through CCHS should attend at their scheduled time, the agency said in the news release.
The CCHS said it is not aware of any reported cases of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines in the county that were inconsistent with those documented during the extensive clinical trials conducted to ensure the safety of all vaccines used in the nation.
The risk of an adverse reaction for people who received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine more than a month ago is extremely low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
County officials recommend that people who received this vaccine more recently should contact a healthcare provider immediately if they develop symptoms such as severe headaches, severe abdominal pain, severe leg pain or shortness of breath; these symptoms are different from the usual minor reactions that some people may experience in the day or two following their vaccination.
The Food and Drug Administration has not received any reports of similar side effects associated with the use of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
For more information on vaccines available in Contra Costa County, visit www.cchealth.org/coronavirus.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.