The Contra Costa County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) will hold a public hearing on March 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, regarding the new 2020 Four Year Area Plan.
The hearing will offer the opportunity to inform the public about proposed activities and to provide a forum for comments to the Contra Costa County AAA and the Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging regarding contracted services, area agency on aging direct services, program development and coordination, administration and advocacy activities, outreach and targeting, area plan goals, community service areas and focal points, estimated number of seniors to be served, estimated units of service and estimated grant allocation plan.
Federal law and regulations require the Area Agencies on Aging to conduct business so as not to discriminate on the basis of language spoken or disability. If the public hearing presentation being spoken in English presents a barrier, contact Anthony Macias at 925-602-4175 as soon as possible, so suitable arrangements can be made. The meeting place is accessible and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend. Copies of the area plan summary will be available at the hearing. If you wish to have a copy in advance, contact the Area Agency on Aging at 925-602-4175.
This hearing will be held in the first floor conference room at 500 Ellinwood Way, in Pleasant Hill. Plan to arrive early to park. More spaces are available in front of building 300. Do not park in front of 550 Ellinwood Way.
For more information, visit https://ehsd.org/elderly-disabled/area-agency-on-aging/.
