The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors last week voted to approve a moratorium on industrial hemp cultivation and processing in the county until regulations are established.
Per the request of District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis, the moratorium will last until March 10, 2021, instead of Oct. 30, 2021, as originally proposed by staff. The ordinance extends the temporary moratorium on industrial hemp cultivation while the county continues developing regulations to mitigate the impacts and regulate the location of industrial hemp cultivation.
After consulting with Matt Slattengren of the Department of Agriculture and county counsel John Kopchik, the board moved to approve the moratorium with the tighter March deadline in hopes of both establishing the county regulations and mitigating impact to the growing season for cultivators.
“Part of what we’re trying to do is relieve the burden of enforcement activities and make it fair for the county to be able to do enforcement and also make it a priority to get this done for farmers who want to plant this crop,” Burgis said during the Dec. 15 public hearing.
Burgis’ timeline request fell in line with the feedback from local cultivators, who stated they typically plant in February. The county’s move to adopt regulations comes on the heels of complaints from East County residents who cited issues ranging from odor and lights to criminal activity.
Local cultivators who spoke during the meeting prior to the board vote said the county’s moratorium would unfairly punish those in the agricultural community who have been in compliance. They noted it would possibly wipe out an entire growing season, a factor that could shutter budding businesses.
Genevieve Cobabe, executive assistant at Knightsen-based cultivator US4GM, shared her story of being a single mom, employed by a single mom. She noted the company had hired over 60 local employees, who would face unemployment if production ceased. She asked the board to consider a conditional-use permit for those in compliance.
“I understand we have some support to get it done by February, but saying a year is very scary to us,” Cobabe continued. “This is our first year of business. We’ve worked closely with the Department of Agriculture to learn and make sure we comply with regulations … It’s imperative that we keep our jobs in the county. We were deemed essential. We need to work.”
Cobabe’s comments were followed by five more, all of whom were local cultivators and shared similar statements.
After public comment on the item, Burgis said she didn’t have an issue with the hemp industry, adding that she has appreciated the outreach from the ag community.
“I’m opposed to illegal operations posing as hemp growers and the amount of criminal activity that it’s attracted,” she concluded.
Under state law, industrial hemp is not subject to the same regulatory provisions as cannabis.
“If we don’t have some kind of policy, it goes back to the state,” Burgis said. “We don’t have the resources to do the testing and enforcement.”
Under this ordinance, no person or entity, including any established agricultural research institution, may grow or process industrial hemp for any purpose within the unincorporated area of Contra Costa County. No county permit, registration or approval of any type will be issued for industrial hemp cultivation or processing. No county building permit or approval of any type will be issued for any structure used or intended to be used for industrial hemp cultivation or processing. The Contra Costa County Agricultural Commissioner will not issue a registration to any industrial hemp grower, and will not renew any existing registrations. If a grower has an active registration, the grower may continue to grow until the registration expires. A registration lasts for one year.
