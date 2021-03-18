The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors further increases public accessibility to its meetings with a Spanish language interpreter present at all Board meetings and ongoing live closed captioning available.
A Spanish language interpreter is available to assist Spanish-speaking callers for public comment at all Board of Supervisors meetings. The public service seeks to help inform and engage community members.
Closed captioning or subtitles for live and recorded videos of Board of Supervisors meetings will continue to be available on the County website at www.contracosta.ca.gov. Closed captions are also available during live and rebroadcasted TV coverage of the Board meetings on Contra Costa Television channels. Learn more at www.contracostatv.org.
For more information about Board of Supervisors meetings, including meeting dates and agendas, visit the County website. Click on the icon for “Board & District Agendas”. You can also find Board meetings in the Calendar or News section on the homepage.
If you have questions or need assistance, contact the Office of the Clerk of the Board by email at ClerkofTheBoard@cob.cccounty.us or call (925) 655-2000.
