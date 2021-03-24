At a Board meeting on March 23, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed Urgency Ordinance No. 2021-11 to continue the temporary prohibition on evictions of certain small-business commercial tenants financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This protection now continues through June 30. Protections for residential tenants were unchanged by the urgency ordinance and last through June 30. Ordinance No. 2021-11 supersedes Ordinance No. 2021-04.
On March 4, the Governor issued Executive Order N-03-21 (PDF), which extends, through June 30, the authority of local jurisdictions to suspend the evictions of commercial tenants for the non-payment of rent if the non-payment was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we make progress together toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses in our community are still struggling and need help,” said Supervisor Diane Burgis, Board Chair. “Today’s Board action will extend that helping hand for small businesses even as we continue to help eligible renters and landlords during this time. Let’s continue to work together to find resources and ways to move forward.”
Ordinance No. 2021-11 also prohibits landlords from charging late fees to small business and nonprofit organization tenants, and extends to August 31, the grace period to pay back rent. Read the full document Ordinance No. 2021-11 (PDF). Find answers to Frequently Asked Questions regarding this ordinance on the FAQs webpage.
For additional resources, visit Contra Costa County at www.contracosta.ca.gov. For emergency rental assistance for residential tenants and landlords, see COVID-19 Rent Relief.
For COVID-19 updates, visit Contra Costa Health Services at cchealth.org/coronavirus. Contact the multilingual Call Center at 1-844-729-8410, open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For assistance after hours in multiple languages, please call 211 or 800-833-2900 or text HOPE to 20121.
