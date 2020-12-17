The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors declined to adopt an ordinance to increase fines against businesses out of compliance during the pandemic.
The Dec. 15 decision was in follow-up to a matter proposed during the previous week by District 4 Supervisor Karen Mitchoff. While expressing her frustration with businesses that choose to ignore the county and state health orders, Mitchoff had asked during the Dec. 8 meeting for the board to consider adopting an ordinance that would impose fees as high as $20,000, which was then added to the agenda for Dec. 15.
But following a lengthy public comment segment and board discussion, ultimately the direction remained for the county to continue using an educational platform for urging compliance with the health order.
District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis acknowledged the emotions expressed by the public regarding health mandates. But she said she didn’t understand the pushback against mask-wearing, since it saves lives. She pointed out that health officials in Orange County, as of Dec. 14, said their hospital system might collapse.
“We are responsible to report to the state and the federal government in many ways,” Burgis said. “And so what we’re trying to do is conduct the work that we are mandated to do and also trying to do it in a fair way. So I appreciate the comments, but I also want to communicate that while I don’t agree with all of my colleagues all of the time ... I can tell you that I know each one of the people that I’m working with on this board and the staff that works with us has everybody’s best interest in mind.”
Alongside her fellow board members, Mitchoff said she wouldn’t support the fines — not because of the critical public comment, but rather because she questioned its effectiveness.
“We are really, really tired,” Mitchoff said. “Your frustration belongs in Washington not with us, but that doesn’t seem to matter to any of you. So I’m not supporting raising fines because they’re just not going to work ... the Danville restaurants, no offense Candice, they’re going to continue doing what they’re going to continue doing.”
Mitchoff read into the record one of the threatening letters she’s received.
“I am sorry to have to use that kind of language, but that’s the kind of language my colleagues and I are getting,” she said. “The public we’ve heard from today doesn’t seem to understand that we’re trying to save lives.”
Before declining to move forward with fines, the board listened to health officials from Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS), who detailed the current impact of the coronavirus and an update on the vaccine issued that same day to first responders in the county. Anna Roth, CCHS director, said staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities are scheduled to receive doses beginning the week of Dec. 28. Chris Farnitano, CCHS health officer, reiterated that the nation continues to see the worst surge since the beginning of the pandemic.
“COVID-19 spreads farther when people talk loudly, cough, sneeze, sing or yell,” Farnitano said.
He went on to say the risk of infection is higher indoors, but even outdoor gathering can present opportunity for infections, especially in dining situations where people must remove their masks to eat and drink.
“In the next few critical weeks, I’m asking everyone of our community members to stay home and avoid having contact with others,” he said. “Avoid going out, whether it’s at a business or social setting, unless absolutely necessary.”
