The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking individuals to serve on several committees
County Connection Advisory Committee
The committee’s role is to review and analyze issues and policies relating to fixed-route and paratransit service, and to advise the County Connection Board of Directors accordingly. The county’s appointee will also act as a citizen liaison from the county.
Regular meetings of the committee are held bi-monthly on the second Tuesday, at 1 p.m. in Concord. This is a volunteer position. The appointment will be for a two-year term beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2023.
Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors by calling 925-655-2000 or visiting www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418. Applications should be returned to the clerk of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, 1025 Escobar St., 1st Floor, Martinez, CA 94553, no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021. Applications can also be emailed to ClerkoftheBoard@cob.cccounty.us.
Further information about the County Connection Advisory Committee can be obtained by calling Rashida Kamara at 925-680-2098 or emailing kamara@countyconnection.com.
Advisory Fire Commission
The commission is responsible for confirming cost of abatement reports; conducting weed abatement appeal hearings; approving surplus equipment declarations; reviewing Contra Costa County Fire Protection District operations and budget reports; and advising the fire chief on district service matters.
The commission also serves as a liaison between the board of directors and the community and may be asked to perform other duties by the board of directors.
Applicants must reside or work within the boundaries of the fire district to be considered for the appointment.
The appointment will be to complete the current term ending on June 30, 2024. Commissioners are not compensated.
Application forms can be obtained from the clerk of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors by calling 925-655-2000 or visiting www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418. Applications should be returned to the clerk of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, 1025 Escobar St., 1st Floor, Martinez, CA, 94553, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021. Applications can also be emailed to ClerkoftheBoard@cob.cccounty.us.
Further information about the commission can be obtained by contacting Latonia Ellingberg at lelli@cccfpd.org or by visiting www.cccfpd.org/advisory-fire-commission.
