The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Contra Costa County Youth Hall of Fame Awards, which are presented annually to outstanding Contra Costa County residents between the ages of 12 and 18.
Nominees should demonstrate exemplary behavior in one of five categories:
Good Samaritan: Goes out of their way to do for others without seeking recognition.
Volunteerism: Lends a helping hand for the good of the community; gives their time and energy to a worthy cause or organization.
Teamwork: Works unselfishly for the good of the team.
Leadership and civic engagement: A natural leader who inspires others and works to make a difference in school and the community.
Perseverance: Worked hard to overcome obstacles and achieve success.
To obtain an application, visit www.contracosta.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/61936. The public is invited to submit nominations by completing the form and submitting it with a letter of recommendation by email to Amy Mockoski at youthnomination@dcd.cccounty.us or mail to Amy Mockoski, Contra Costa County Library, 777 Arnold Drive, Suite 210, Martinez, CA, 94553.
Nominations must be received or postmarked by Feb. 14. Recipients will be recognized at the March 31. Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors’ Cesar E. Chavez Celebration in Martinez.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.