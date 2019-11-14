The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors receives valuable input and community participation from numerous citizen advisory boards on a range of issues.
Boards usually meet monthly on a regular basis.
Candidates for these positions must live in District 3 or any specified boundary area for special districts. District 3 is comprised of the cities of Antioch, Oakley and Brentwood, and the unincorporated communities of Blackhawk, Diablo, Bethel Island, Byron, Knightsen and Discovery Bay.
• Mental Health Commission
One Consumer seat; open until filled
To review and assess the community’s mental health needs, services, facilities, and special problems, in order to advise the board of supervisors concerning local mental health services and programs. The commission meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. located at 550 Ellinwood Way, Pleasant Hill.
• County Service Area, P-6 Citizen Advisory Committee (Discovery Bay)
One seat; open until filled
To make reports and recommendations to the board of supervisors on extended police protection services which include, but are not limited to: enforcement of the State Vehicle Code where authorized by law, crime prevention, and litter control. The committee meets quarterly at 6 p.m., at the Discovery Bay Community Center, 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd. in Discovery Bay.
• Library Commission
One alternate seat; open until filled
The commission serves in an advisory capacity to the board of supervisors and the county librarian; provides a forum for the community to provide input concerning library operations, and recommends proposals to the board of supervisors and the county librarian which may improve the library. The commission meets on the fourth Thursday of every other month at 7 p.m., located at 777 Arnold Drive in Martinez.
• Assessment Appeals Board
One alternate seat; open until filled
The assessment appeals board conducts impartial hearings on property assessment disputes between taxpayers and the county assessor. Based on the evidence presented at these hearings, the appeals board determines the value of the disputed property or determines other matters of property tax assessment within the board’s jurisdiction.
Applicants should possess five or more years of professional experience in California as one of the following: licensed real estate broker, attorney, certified public accountant (CPA) or public accountant, property appraiser accredited by a nationally recognized professional organization, property appraiser certified by the Office of Real Estate Appraisers, or property appraiser certified by the State Board of Equalization.
This is a volunteer position. Assessment Appeals Board members are compensated for their time at hearings and reimbursed for their mileage to attend assessment appeals hearings.
The Assessment Appeals Board meets every Thursday at 9 a.m. located at 651 Pine St., room 107, in Martinez.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.