The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking an individual to serve on the County Connection Advisory Committee. The Advisory Committee’s role is to review and analyze issues and policies relating to fixed-route and paratransit service, and to advise the County Connection Board of Directors accordingly. The County’s appointee will also act as a citizen liaison from the County.
Regular meetings of the Advisory Committee are held bi-monthly on the second Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Concord. This is a volunteer position. The appointment will be for a two-year term beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2023.
Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 655-2000 or visiting the County webpage at www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418. Applications should be returned to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 1025 Escobar St., 1st Floor, Martinez, CA 94553, no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23. Applications can also be emailed to ClerkoftheBoard@cob.cccounty.us.
Applicants should plan to be available for public interviews on Monday, May 10. Due to COVID, interviews will be conducted over telephonically. Further information about the County Connection Advisory Committee can be obtained by calling Rashida Kamara at (925) 680-2098 or kamara@countyconnection.com.
