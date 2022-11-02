Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors votes to close Orin Allen Youth Rehabilitation Center

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to close the Orin Allen Youth Rehabilitation Center in Byron over the next 90 days.
Also known as the Byron Ranch, the facility at 4491 Bixler Road was opened in March 1960 as a treatment center for delinquent adolescents. The first unit of the 50-acre Ranch had a capacity of 21 wards.
The newest dormitory was added in 1999 bringing the total capacity to 100 residents. Residents are limited to male youth who have been committed by the Juvenile Court; 12 are housed there now.
Calls for its closure began years ago, riding a wave of reform efforts among juvenile justice activists as well as questions about the cost of upgrading and maintaining the deteriorating facility. The proposed 2023 budget for the Ranch is $6.5 million with deferred maintenance costs piling up to $5.5 million.
The biggest impact on the juvenile justice system came with the 2020 passage of Senate Bill 823 that required the state’s youth prisons to shut down by June 30, 2023, and stopped allowing counties to send youth to the state Department of Juvenile Justice as of July 1, 2021. The state’s 58 counties had to designate a local facility for the detention of young people who, prior to this year, would have been sent to a state youth prison.
Also, county District Attorney Diana Becton has announced her intention to close the county’s 290-bed John A. Davis Juvenile Hall, a minimum-security detention facility for juvenile offenders, which sits mostly empty. However, the final decision on the Hall’s future lies with the Board of Supervisors.
But saddled with an expensive property to keep running, the chief of the county Probation Department, Esa Ehmen-Krause has noted that the ranch had a recidivism rate of 76.9 percent for 2021 and a declining population.
Another critical consideration for the probation department, “It’s a question of bodies,’ Ehmen-Krause told the supervisors. She lamented the department’s lack of success in hiring qualified youth probation officers. “I would love to keep both facilities open, but it’s just not possible given our current level of staffing,” she said. She later reported that her department has 47 vacant positions.
Despite the high costs and poor record of the facility, Supervisor John Gioia expressed doubts about the wisdom of closing it before effective and proven alternatives were in place. Supervisor Federal Glover also wanted to keep the Ranch open. In the end, the effort failed and the vote to shut Orin Allen Youth Rehabilitation Center carried, 3-2, with Supervisors Karen Mitchoff, Candace Anderson and Diane Burgis in favor.
Burgis said later Tuesday, “Chief Ehman-Krause laid out a way to better serve our youth and families through our probation department with the reimagined ‘Commitment Pathway.’ The closure of the Byron Boys Ranch has been discussed for quite a few years. The facility was declining and among many other things the recidivism rate was not what we would hope for. It is my hope that we can reimagine the juvenile justice system in Contra Costa County that meets all the requirements AND focuses on prevention, intervention, and mental health.”
The county probation staff is proposing a new Briones Youth Academy with three “paths” of treatment:
– Secure Path: Covering youth previously eligible to go to the state Department of Juvenile Justice and convicted of serious and/or violent felonies, court ordered;
– Commitment Path: Replaces Youthful Offender Treatment Program, a 6-, 9-, or 12-month program, court ordered
– Community Path: a home-based program, individualized and suitable for low to moderate risk youth, and court ordered.
Gioia noted that the alternative program is not yet fully staffed and still lacks any data showing proof of effectiveness.
Ehmen-Krause added later that the Ranch is currently staffed at 36 positions with two positions open. She noted that some staffers remain “anxious” about the impending shutdown. As the facility closes, she said all of the staff would be reassigned to other positions within the probation department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.