Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors votes to close Orin Allen Youth Rehabilitation Center
Melissa van Ruiten

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to close the Orin Allen Youth Rehabilitation Center in Byron over the next 90 days.

Also known as the Byron Ranch, the facility at 4491 Bixler Road was opened in March 1960 as a treatment center for delinquent adolescents. The first unit of the 50-acre Ranch had a capacity of 21 wards.

The newest dormitory was added in 1999 bringing the total capacity to 100 residents. Residents are limited to male youth who have been committed by the Juvenile Court; 12 are housed there now.

