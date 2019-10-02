The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, the City of Brentwood and a handful of other local municipalities gave the green light to a proposed long-range expenditure plan to guide the future of transportation in the area — an important first step for the proposal to make its way to the March 2020 ballot.
The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) created the 35-year, $3.6 billion strategy — which would be funded through a half-cent sales tax — aims to relieve highway and interchange congestion; improve the availability, reliability, safety and cleanliness of bus, ferry, passenger train and BART rides; increase safe and accessible transportation for children, seniors, veterans and the disabled; and fulfill a slew of other commitments, including modernized local streets, enhanced walking and cycling options and better air quality.
The authority needs the majority of the county’s cities, with the majority of the county’s population, to sign off on the plan before it can be formally adopted and sent to the county board of supervisors in November for a vote to place it on the March 2020 ballot.
Thus far, the county board of supervisors and five cities, including Brentwood, have OK’d the proposal.
“I think it’s a comprehensive plan,” said Brentwood City Councilmember Karen Rarey.
The 56-page vision — dovetailing off county residents’ desire for congestion relief, alternative modes of transportation, reduced emissions and improved air quality — is divided into potential transportation-corridor improvements, as well as countywide fixes and additions.
Amendments are envisioned for the State Route 242, Highway 4, transit and eBART corridor; the I-680, Highway 4, transit and BART corridor; and the I-80, I-580, Richmond-San Rafael Bridge transit and BART corridor; along with other county improvements.
In East County, enhancements could include an increased number of eBART trains; Vasco Road and Byron Highway improvements; interchange upgrades along Highway 4 at Balfour Road, Marsh Creek Road, Walnut Boulevard and Camino Diablo; an access connector between Byron Highway and Vasco Road, south of Camino Diablo, to improve Byron Airport access; and Byron Airport improvements.
Regionally, the endeavor also targets changes to Highway 4 and State Route 242, including operational improvements at the I-680 and Highway 4 interchange; reconfigured interchanges along State Route 242; auxiliary lane additions and ramp improvements between State Route 242 and Bailey Road; and improved access to key destinations, such as business districts and BART stations.
Other goals include improving area transit options; increasing walking, biking and trail opportunities; easing the traffic flow on major local roads, such as Sand Creek and Deer Valley; and broadening the accessibility and affordability of transportation for seniors, veterans and the disabled.
If sent to the ballot and approved by voters, the half-cent sales tax would run until 2055, augmenting the similar, 2004-approved Measure J — which extended the half-cent sales tax established by Measure C — until funding from that measure runs out in 2034.
“We want to reduce congestion; we want to provide accessible and different modes of transportation, improve air quality and enhance people’s quality of life,” said Tim Haile, Contra Costa Transportation Authority deputy executive director of projects.
CCTA officials note that the planned improvements are needed to accommodate a growing county population, expected to surge 31%, to 1.5 million, by the end of the proposed measure in 2055.
Additionally, the county’s senior population — accounting for 14% of residents — is expected to increase to 30% by 2035, which will change the demand for alternative modes of transportation.
The local funding pipeline would also allow the agency to leverage local funds to garner additional regional and state money through avenues like the 2017-approved Senate Bill 1 and Regional Measure 3, approved by voters in nine Bay Area counties in 2018.
“With Measure C and Measure J, the agency was able to take $1.4 billion and leverage it into $4.1 billion in state and federal funds, for a total of $5.5 billion,” Haile said.
Brentwood Mayor Bob Taylor, chair of the CCTA Board, said the planned improvements stand to benefit all county residents, since research shows they now routinely hopscotch all over the county with regularity.
“We move around, we go to Concord, we go to San Ramon and, believe it or not, they actually come out here,” he said. “No longer are we segregated; we are actually integrated.”
If the expenditure plan is approved, the plan’s projects are expected to need to meet various performance targets, such as reduced traffic, shortened commute times and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. A public oversight committee would also be established to ensure the plan is being carried out as expected. A number of other voter safeguards would also be included.
The plan will be reviewed by the remaining cities in the county during October, and the CCTA board will hold a special meeting at the end of the month to determine whether the plan should go to voters. If all goes as scheduled, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors would then adopt an ordinance to place it on the ballot.
The Oakley City Council is slated to review the plan during its Oct. 8 meeting at 6:30 p.m. inside council chambers.
To view the full plan, visit www.ccta.net/theplan.
