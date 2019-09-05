Contra Costa County has announced its Census 2020 Outreach and Assistance Grants through a Request for Proposals (RFP).
The grant is available to tax-exempt organizations, schools and public agencies to help ensure every person in the county is counted.
The county seeks to fund grantees committed to ensuring a complete count of county residents with an emphasis on hard-to-count populations. Grant amounts in phase one of the RFP released will range from $2,000 to $20,000 to support Census outreach and education in Contra Costa County.
Grant funding was approved by the board of supervisors based on the recommendation of the county’s Census 2020 Complete Count Steering Committee to invest in Census 2020 outreach and education efforts. The committee was appointed by the board to help ensure a fair and complete 2020 Census count.
Census data collected every 10 years is the source of important information for communities, businesses and governments. Many households will begin receiving communications from the U.S. Census Bureau in March. This count determines how many representatives each state has in Congress and how over $675 billion in federal funds are distributed to tribal, state and local governments each year to support education, infrastructure and social services vital to our communities.
A George Washington University study estimates for every person not counted, California and its local governments lose an estimated $2,000 a year per individual.
“We cannot underestimate the importance of guaranteeing an accurate Census 2020 count,” said Supervisor Diane Burgis, District 3, and Chair of the County’s Census 2020 Complete Count Steering Committee. “It is critical that we work together to educate, motivate and activate all Contra Costa County residents, particularly those who may not be aware of the Census, or who may be reluctant to respond.”
To help support local organizations and agencies working to engage and promote the participation of all Contra Costa County residents, particularly in hard-to-count communities, the county released Phase 1 of the RFP for Census 2020 Outreach and Assistance Grants.
Grant applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, via email to barbara.riveira@cao.cccounty.us. All applicants are encouraged to attend the Bidders Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., at the Paramount Conference Room, 777 Arnold Drive in Martinez.
For more information about Contra Costa County’s Request for Proposals and its Census 2020 work and resources, visit www.contracosta.ca.gov/census2020. For RFP questions, call Barbara Riveira, Office of the County Administrator, at 925-335-1018.
