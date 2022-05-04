Contra Costa County residents safely disposed of 584.2 pounds of unused, expired or unwanted medications in Brentwood and Antioch at last Saturday's National Take Back Day.
Brentwood police Officer Lindzie Laughridge said that figure is up from the 457.4 pounds collected at last year's event.
County residents were allowed to bring unwanted or unused drugs, Vape pens and other e-cigarette devices, to two locations in Brentwood and Antioch last Saturday, no questions asked.
Local authorities were pleased with the response.
"Every pill collected, is a pill that will not fall into the wrong hands,' Laughridge said via e-mail. "Surely the higher the amount the better, but we are happy to see that year after year this program has been successful in disposing of controlled substances."
According to Brentwood police, National Take Back Day aims to provide safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications. Last year, the Drug Enforcement Administration said it collected and disposed of 744,082 pounds of prescription drugs nationwide.
