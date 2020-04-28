Contra Costa Health Services reported 23 new COVID-19 infections in the county Monday, April 27, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 842.
Monday’s count is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since April 17 when 36 infections were reported. However, new cases have grown at only 1.7% a day for the seven days ending April 27. That’s down from a daily growth rate of 2.7% for the prior seven days.
The number of deaths remains unchanged at 25, while COVID-19 tests are on the rise as CCHS has expanded testing parameters. The county is now completing about 450 tests a day, compared to 300 a day over most of the pandemic. A total of 12,406 tests have been completed
"Testing is more available now than it has ever been since this pandemic began, and we have the opportunity to give more people the health information they need to care for themselves," said Candace Andersen, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. "Information is power, and it will help us flatten the curve in Contra Costa County.”
Last week, CCHS opened four COVID-19 testing sites that will allow the county to expand testing to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath and fatigue.
“If you’re sick, we want you tested,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, Contra Costa County deputy health officer. “We really want to test all symptomatic people who have symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19.”
The testing sites are located in San Pablo, Martinez, Concord and Pittsburg. A resident who may have COVID-19 symptoms can contact their private doctor, or call 844-421-0804, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., for a phone screening for testing eligibility.
Patients who receive an appointment must travel in their personal vehicles to their appointments. Testing is done without patients leaving their vehicles and results are available in three to five days.
On Monday, Contra Costa County joined five other Bay Area counties indicating an intention to extend its shelter-in-place order through the end of May. The existing order is set to expire May 3, but a joint statement issued by Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties as well as the City of Berkeley stated that a revised shelter-in-place order will largely keep the current restrictions in place and extend them through May. The new order will include limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities. Those activities were not specified.
However, hinting that the state may loosen restrictions more quickly, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he expects to make meaningful changes to the statewide restrictions in weeks, not months.
“I also recognize that local health departments have points of view that must be considered as well,” he said. “For example, the Bay Area announced today extending their order through the month of May. I am not here as governor to make an announcement preempting their right at the local level to be more stringent. I’m going to respect that.”
