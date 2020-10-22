A Contra Costa County planning official delayed a decision this week on issuing land-use permits to two potential unincorporated Bentwood commercial cannabis cultivation operators after outside agency officials requested more time to evaluate the proposals and several residents objected to their arrival.
The delay involving indoor facilities Lifted Spirit Collective (planned for 5930 Balfour Road) and Diablo Valley Farms (at 4425 Sellers Ave.) evolved after Brentwood Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall alerted a principal county planner that the city didn’t receive an “impact to jurisdiction” notice in advance of the possible decision and a host of public speakers decried the proposed locations.
Charged with making the permit decisions, Contra Costa County Principal Planner Telma Moreira noted in a pair of statements that she needs more time to mull over the public comments, and that she thinks Grindall’s request for additional project evaluation time is valid.
“I think that request was fair,” she said.
The proposed unincorporated Brentwood businesses are two of as many as eight cultivators and four cannabis storefront retailers countywide that could take root after a lengthy county application and selection process. That process stemmed from state voter approval of the Control, Regulate, and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which gives local agencies the option of allowing and controlling commercial marijuana cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, retailers and testing laboratories.
Only three East County businesses — all cultivators — are included in the potential countywide grouping, with the aforementioned Lifted Spirit Collective and Diablo Valley Farms joined by Element 7. Element 7 is hoping to operate separate locations at 3645 Willow Way in Byron and 0 Chestnut St. in Brentwood.
A group of public speakers, however, were not in favor of the idea, as Lifted Spirit Collective and Diablo Valley Farms sought to obtain land-use permits.
For over two hours, project opponents volleyed a range of worries about the budding endeavors, including odors, safety concerns, proximity to youth gathering areas, reduced home values and the county’s plans to handle the additional code-enforcement load.
“Whoever is opposed to this operation is not against the use of cannabis — we are against the proximity of the growing to our homes and our children,” said Brentwood resident Sinziana Todor.
A major point of contention is the businesses’ location near youth-sensitive areas.
Diablo Valley Farms, on Sellers Avenue, is about 300 feet from the Sunset Sports Complex; 2,350 feet away from Black Diamond Kids Center; and 3,845 feet away from Mary Casey Black Elementary School.
Meanwhile, Lifted Spirit Collective on Balfour is 3,484 feet away from La Paloma continuation school.
County documents indicate that the businesses’ proximity to the kids center and schools falls within acceptable limits. However, Brentwood City Councilmember Karen Rarey and others suggested that the Sunset Athletic Complex should disqualify Diablo Valley Farms’ potential land-use permit since the potential cultivation location is within 1,000 feet of the complex, which could be a violation of county regulations.
“Based on county staff’s own acknowledgement that the for-profit gymnastics, dance and sports centers qualify as youth centers, Sunset Sports Complex should also qualify as a youth center facility,” Rarey said. “In that case, it disqualifies the proposed project from consideration now and in the future.”
Fellow Brentwood resident Jovita Mendoza agreed, adding that her concerns extend well beyond the park boundaries.
“I am concerned about the crime, and I am concerned about my sweet children,” she said. “They are my first priority — and not only my children, but everyone else’s children. I grew up in East Oakland. I know what happens when children are introduced to drugs. I am opposed to both locations.”
Representatives from both proposed businesses noted the safeguards that are in place to address public concerns, including strict safety and odor-control measures.
In the case of Diablo Valley Farms, security would include chain-link fence with razor wire; a coded facility entrance via a video-monitored sliding gate; and video surveillance of other aspects, including the cultivated product.
Project applicant Lisa Borba said the facility isn’t expected to generate odors.
The business, a microplant nursery facility, will grow plant seeds to 4-to-6-inch seedlings before shipping them off for off-site planting, she said.
“The maturation to the flower, with the corresponding THC and odor, will occur months after the plant leaves our facility,” she said.
Lifted Spirit, meanwhile, aims to establish a vertically integrated cannabis business, including cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution within a 21,241-square-foot expanded agricultural processing facility, according to county documents.
Security and product handling protocols were developed by security contractor Bay Alarm and include motion sensors, cameras, loading procedures, security fencing, secured gates, motion sensor lighting, an intercom/announcement system, safes, vaults and security training for personnel.
Its odor-control measures would include the use of odor-mitigating exhaust systems and a negative air pressure air system to prevent odors from escaping the facility, according to county documents.
“We did a ton of research to make sure nothing we do at our facility will affect our neighbors,” said applicant Oscar Burrola Jr.
District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis indicated late last year that all recommended countywide cultivation companies would feature strict security and odor control, and be generally inconspicuous to the public.
The businesses were only allowed to apply for land-use permits after successfully completing a lengthy county application process that involved an interdepartmental county staff team scoring applicants on a number of factors, including ownership qualifications, location, submitted business and operating plans, proposed security, sustainability and community and economic benefit.
Only seven of the 19 cultivators analyzed were invited to apply for a permit; Lifted Spirit Collective was the top-ranked applicant, and Diablo Valley Farms was fifth.
“My goal is to make sure we bring in the right people to help the county enter this unknown,” said Burgis late last year. “We are being cautious and careful, so that is why we did this RFP (request for proposal) process.”
Land-use permit decisions for Diablo Valley Farms and Lifted Spirit Collective are now scheduled to be made on Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m.
To read county staff reports for both proposed projects, visit https://bit.ly/3octBXi.
For more information on future meetings, visit https://bit.ly/3ofoaqr.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.