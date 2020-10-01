County election officials will begin sending out mail-in ballots on Oct. 5, and voters this year should be aware of a few key points.
Vote-by-mail ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by your county elections office no later than 17 days after Election Day.
If you are not sure your vote-by-mail ballot will arrive in time if mailed, bring it to any polling place in the state between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day.
– Courtesy of California Elections Office
