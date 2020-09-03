A vote by the Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association (CCCERA) will result in an annual savings of approximately $1.3 million a year for the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD).
The action by CCCERA has a secondary benefit of eliminating approximately $7 million of the district’s $15 million unfunded liability.
CCCERA voted 9-0 Wednesday, Aug. 26, to approve ECCFPD’s request to be removed from Cost Pool No. 8, a pension pool the district shared with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire). ECCFPD asserted, and CCCERA agreed, that the allocation of pension liabilities between ConFire and ECCFPD was not equitable and overburdened the smaller East County agency.
“This is a huge win for the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and the residents of East Contra Costa County,” said ECCFPD Fire Board President Brian Oftedal. “Three years of investigation and hard work have truly paid off ... This truly was not just impacting the firefighters, but it also has a significant impact on what we’re able to do for the community.”
Oftedal added that the effort undertaken with CCCERA exemplifies the district’s commitment to “turn over every rock” in the search for opportunities to ease the district’s fiscal challenges. Fellow fire board member Joe Young said the boost to the budget of more than $1.3 million per year will help fund the expansion of the district.
“We have more revenue available to do something else,” Young said. “What we’re trying to do is add firefighters. We need three more fire stations right now. That’s 27 firefighters. We’re working on what I believe will end up being a benefit assessment going to the voters to fund the operation of those three fire stations. We have a little extra money now, so the additional cost for those stations is going to go down a little bit. It’ll be easier for people. They won’t have to pay as much.”
The unanimous vote by the retirement board brought to a head a three-year long investigation into a pension contribution inequity created when the ECCFPD was pooled together with the ConFire in 2009. More than five years ago, Young, who has a background in pension management, first suspected that there was a problem with the way the pension obligations were assigned to the district. However, it was another two years before the district had the resources to begin the exhaustive investigation into the issue.
“At some point in the past, ConFire and East Contra Costa Fire were grouped into a single group for pension plan cost contributions and sharing,” Young explained. “The method that was used to allocate the costs between the two plans was based on active payroll, which did not represent the true split in those costs. The retirement board agreed to let us break apart the group and allocate the costs between the groups based on their actual liabilities. That’s the fairest to everybody.”
The CCCERA decision is retroactive to Dec. 31, 2019. ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick said that resolving the pension contribution inequity was a top priority for him when he took over as fire chief in 2017. In comments made to the CCCERA board, he emphasized the intent of the request to de-pool was to look forward to the future. Helmick offered that he wasn’t interested in unraveling the “historical financial inequities” that resulted from the board’s 2009 decision to combine the districts into Cost Group No. 8, a decision that was retroactive to 2002.
“We’re not asking to retroactively correct it historically, which could be really detrimental to everybody and detrimental to the system,” Helmick said before the board’s vote. “We’re trying to meet on common ground.”
The reduction in pension obligations for ECCFPD means an increase in obligations for ConFire In a letter dated April 10 addressed to CCCERA, ConFire Fire Chief Lewis Brochard stated his agency’s objection to the move to depool the two fire districts. Further, he requested that if the retirement board did approve the action, the implementation be delayed until December 2022.
“ConFire’s position is understandable,” Helmick said. “For some 11 years, ConFire has enjoyed a rich financial benefit as the far larger demographic member of Cost Group No. 8, and it has reaped benefits from its Pension Obligation Bond. In simple words, East Contra Costa has historically cross-subsidized ConFire. Any further delay simply compounds the inequities imposed upon East Contra Costa.”
Contra Costa County Supervisor and CCCERA board member Candace Andersen brought a unique perspective to the de-pooling debate. The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors oversees ConFire. She said her role on the CCCERA board required her to set aside her obligations to ConFire and make decisions that are best for the county.
“What’s most important to me is that we figure out how to strengthen our entire fire system,” Andersen explained. “When you look at what we’ve gone through in the last week and half with the lightning fires, you realize just how critical it is to have our auto aid (and) our mutual aid agreements that make such a difference. It’s so important that every fire district can do what they need to do standing alone, and then helping out ... ConFire is better off if East County is in a better position.”
