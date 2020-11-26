Contra Costa County small-business commercial tenants who are behind on rent due to pandemic-induced impacts can breathe a sigh of relief — at least for now.
County leaders extended a temporary ban on most small-business and nonprofit organization tenant evictions of renters financially struggling because of the pandemic.
The eviction prohibition, which now runs through the end of January, also gives affected tenants until the end of March to pay back rent and prohibits associated late fees from being charged through the end of January.
The county’s eviction regulations went into effect earlier this year and were scheduled to end in late November without county action.
“Anything we can do to keep the economy going as much as we can is, I think, going to be a really good investment, and I hope people will be able to hold on through this next shutdown,” said District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis.
County officials said the pandemic and associated state and local public health orders have altered many county residents’ income, along with possibly driving up their medical expenses.
Contra Costa County is currently in the purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Among other restrictions, this tier requires retail locations to operate at 25% capacity and mandates that restaurants, museums, places of worship, gyms and movie theaters operate outdoors only.
“Given that we have shifted back into the purple tier, and we aren’t seeing an expansion of small-business opportunities — we are actually seeing a contraction at this point — we want to provide some relief,” said Candace Andersen, Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors chair.
Affected tenants must provide landlords with documented proof of pandemic-caused financial struggles, which can include out-of-pocket medical expenses.
Accepted documented proof may include a tenant-signed letter, under penalty of perjury; employer letters citing the pandemic or related government action for reduced work or employment termination; paycheck stubs; bank statements and school letters or notifications if the tenant is alleging that a homebound school-age child resulted in income loss.
Landlords are excluded from charging associated late rent fees to impacted tenants through the end of January, and all back rent is due no later than March 31, 2021, unless other tenant-landlord agreements are reached that extend that timeline.
The ordinance doesn’t apply to evictions necessary to protect the health or safety of the landlord or other tenants or in county locations in which local governing bodies have approved ordinances dealing with the same issue.
At least one county resident has questioned whether the regulation deadlines will need to be further extended to outlast the pandemic-induced effects.
“Now that we are in the purple tier, we can remain in the purple tier longer than the (considered timeline) proposes,” said one Oakley resident, who identified herself as Michelle. “Once we move from purple to red to orange to yellow, and once we are in yellow, then I think you can make a determination on the time frame of this statute.”
For more information on the ordinance, or to view county tenant or landlord resources, visit https://bit.ly/33i0adI.
