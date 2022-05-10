Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) has returned to full fire responses for all grass, vegetation, and wildfires across the district because of the early start to wildfire season.
Full responses consist of a minimum of five firefighting apparatus and crews. Since December 2021, such responses had been reduced to a single engine based on the reduced threat during winter months.
Con Fire is preparing for a challenging wildfire season and urges all residents to do the same to protect their families, homes and neighbors. If not already done, now is the time to ensure properties meet or exceed all weed abatement and defensible space requirements, officials said. These are the single most important things owners can do to ensure firefighters have the time and ability to better defend their properties from wildfires that may occur.
In addition to increasing response levels for all grass, vegetation and wildland fires, ConFire is also adjusting staffing levels.
A major improvement in wildfire readiness this year is the implementation of the Zonehaven digital evacuation planning and management tool by all county fire and law enforcement agencies. This new tool streamlines planning, conduct and communication of evacuations for all disasters by creating discrete evacuation zones for every area of the county.
Residents are encouraged to learn and note their zone for reference in an emergency by visiting cwsalerts.com/know-your-zone/.
“Seasonal fire danger is once again upon us, earlier than in recent years, and likely potentially more dangerous with recent fire activity and behaviors normally not seen until June or July,” said Fire Chief Lewis Broschard. “Forecasts are for above normal significant wildland fire potential from May through August for the Bay Area. I urge all residents to prepare for the possibility of wildfires now by practicing weed abatement and defensible space creation and reviewing your own plans for evacuation, including learning your new evacuation zone.”
In 2021, across Contra Costa County, more than 60 residents were displaced from their homes due to wind-driven wildfires destroying homes. In each case, inadequate weed abatement and/or defensible space contributed to the damage or loss of structures, officials said.
Conversely, in an early season vegetation fire almost one year ago in Pittsburg, steps taken by home owners to protect their properties contributed to what might otherwise have been the loss of multiple homes, officials said.
A significant contributor to early arrival of fire weather is season rain totals well below historically normal amounts, officials said.
Recent late-season storms failed to provide rainfall to keep vegetation moist, but did support new grass and brush growth. Vegetation across the district is uncharacteristically dry for this point in the season, officials said.
Moreover, long-range weather forecasts predict average to slightly above average temperatures with little chance of measurable precipitation.
Detailed information on protecting homes and businesses from wildfire dangers, including deadlines for pulling weeds and preparing for possible evacuation is at the district’s website at www.cccfpd.org.
