ECC Fire Board President Brian Oftedal passes the "official" gavel to Supervisor Diane Burgis at Con Fire and ECCFPD's historic transfer of command ceremony at Brentwood's City Park, Friday, July 1, 2022. The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors act as Con Fire's board of directors. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) today announced its annexation of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD).
The annexation’s goal is to improve the delivery of fire and emergency medical services across the county, particularly in the underserved East County communities, while taking advantage of efficiencies and economies of scale to do more as a result of the new organization, officials said.
The benefits of the newly merged Con Fire are immediately improved fire and emergency medical services, including additional crews and newly opened stations that will serve to reduce response times.
For the first time, residents of the East County communities are now served by fire crews delivering advanced life-support capabilities, officials said.
A first new fire station (Fire Station 95), staffed by Con Fire, opened in Oakley, a month ahead of the annexation, on June 1. Planning for the construction of two additional fire stations in the city of Brentwood is currently underway with completion date estimates some time in 2024.
The new fire district now includes the entirety of the former ECCFPD service area, expanding geographically from 304 to 553 square miles, a 45% increase.
The population served by the new consolidated organization grows from 625,000 to 753,000 residents. Con Fire now provides fire and emergency medical services to residents of 11 cities, as opposed to nine formerly, and 11 unincorporated areas of the county.
After 2 years of working toward Con Fire's annexation of East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, the organizations held an historic transfer of command ceremony at Brentwood's City Park, Friday, July 1, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
The United Professional Firefighters of Contra Costa County Local 1230 Honor Guard present the colors during the joint Con Fire and ECCFPD historic transfer of command ceremony at Brentwood's City Park, Friday, July 1, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
As his last act with East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, Chief Brian Helmick speaks to the crowd about the importance of annexation and what it will mean for the future of fire resources in the area, at Con Fire and ECCFPD's historic transfer of command ceremony at Brentwood's City Park, Friday, July 1, 2022. Helmick will be continuing as a Deputy Chief with Con Fire. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire Chief Lewis Brouschard welcomes the communities traditionally covered by ECCFPD into the Con Fire family during the historic transfer of command ceremony at Brentwood's City Park, Friday, July 1, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis speaks to the guests at Con Fire and ECCFPD's historic transfer of command ceremony at Brentwood's City Park, Friday, July 1, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
East Contra Costa Fire Board of Directors President Brian Oftedal speaks to the guests at Con Fire and ECCFPD's historic transfer of command ceremony at Brentwood's City Park, Friday, July 1, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Vince Wells, President of the United Firefighters of Contra Costa County, speaks to the guests at Con Fire and ECCFPD's historic transfer of command ceremony at Brentwood's City Park, Friday, July 1, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant talks about how thankful he is for the post-annexation, expanded fire service that will be offered at Con Fire and ECCFPD's historic transfer of command ceremony at Brentwood's City Park, Friday, July 1, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
ECC Fire Board President Brian Oftedal passes the "official" gavel to Supervisor Diane Burgis at Con Fire and ECCFPD's historic transfer of command ceremony at Brentwood's City Park, Friday, July 1, 2022. The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors act as Con Fire's board of directors. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
The United Professional Firefighters of Contra Costa County Local 1230 Honor Guard initiate the official transfer of command during the joint ECCFPD and Con Fire ceremony at Brentwood's City Park, Friday, July 1, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
After 2 years of working toward Con Fire's annexation of East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, the organizations held an historic transfer of command ceremony at Brentwood's City Park, Friday, July 1, 2022. Attendees were welcomed to learn about the different fire apparatus in use by Con Fire. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
