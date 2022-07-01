2022-07-01-transfer-of-command_43.jpg

ECC Fire Board President Brian Oftedal passes the "official" gavel to Supervisor Diane Burgis at Con Fire and ECCFPD's historic transfer of command ceremony at Brentwood's City Park, Friday, July 1, 2022. The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors act as Con Fire's board of directors. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

 Melissa van Ruiten

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) today announced its annexation of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD).

The annexation’s goal is to improve the delivery of fire and emergency medical services across the county, particularly in the underserved East County communities, while taking advantage of efficiencies and economies of scale to do more as a result of the new organization, officials said.

The benefits of the newly merged Con Fire are immediately improved fire and emergency medical services, including additional crews and newly opened stations that will serve to reduce response times.

For the first time, residents of the East County communities are now served by fire crews delivering advanced life-support capabilities, officials said. 

A first new fire station (Fire Station 95), staffed by Con Fire, opened in Oakley, a month ahead of the annexation, on June 1. Planning for the construction of two additional fire stations in the city of Brentwood is currently underway with completion date estimates some time in 2024.

The new fire district now includes the entirety of the former ECCFPD service area, expanding geographically from 304 to 553 square miles, a 45% increase.

The population served by the new consolidated organization grows from 625,000 to 753,000 residents. Con Fire now provides fire and emergency medical services to residents of 11 cities, as opposed to nine formerly, and 11 unincorporated areas of the county.

[Photos] Contra Costa County FIre Protection District annexes East Contra Costa Fire Protection District

