The Contra Costa County Flood Control District is proud to announce that the widening of Marsh Creek is complete and planting has begun on the Three Creeks Parkway Restoration Project. Noticeable improvements include: a trail extension under Central Blvd, foundation and abutments for a future pedestrian bridge at Sand Creek, and an integrated water quality basin and expanded trail system at Sungold Park. As part of the first phase, approximately 19,500 cubic yards of soil were excavated and removed from the creek’s banks and the creek’s channel was widened on average by about 25 feet. The next phase of the project, the planting of native vegetation and installation of landscape features by American Rivers, is expected to be completed by the end of August, 2021, weather permitting.
In lieu of an in person ribbon cutting event, a video was produced showcasing key partners and features of the project:
To learn more about this project go to: www.contracosta.ca.gov/5814/Three-Creeks-Parkway-Project.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.