Working in partnership with cities across Contra Costa County, Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) has launched a comprehensive review of existing behavioral health crisis response services to develop a vision for how to connect residents with the most appropriate resources where and when they are needed.
In close collaboration with city leaders through the Contra Costa Public Managers Association, community stakeholders, service providers and staff from across the county participated in a multi-day workshop to identify current resources and next steps. Workshop participants included those working in crisis response, community-based organizations, schools, police and dispatch, as well as clinicians and persons and family members with lived experiences. The team spent the past two weeks observing, analyzing and interviewing subject matter experts and looking at data about the current state of crisis response in Contra Costa County to develop a vision for the future and identify areas for improvement.
The public is invited to hear the key findings and recommendations during a public report to be shown live on Contra Costa Television (CCTV).
When: Friday, November 20th at 10 am
Where to find CCTV: Comcast Channel 27, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Wave Channel 32
The presentation will be rebroadcast on Saturday, November 21 at noon and 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 22 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The event can also be seen online at contracostatv.org during those scheduled times.
The process prioritized these areas of focus for the next steps:
- Identifying a single number to call for behavioral health crisis response
- Establishing a mobile crisis 24/7 response
- Evaluating non-police mobile crisis team composition
- Identifying alternate destinations for those experiencing a behavioral health crisis
Using the Lean Process Improvement Model, the team will spend the next several months planning for rapid improvement workshops to test potential strategies based on the four areas of focus. Results of this process will be presented to the Contra Costa Mayors Conference in February 2021.
For more information on CCHS Community Crisis Response, visit cchealth.org/bhs/crisis-response.
