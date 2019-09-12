A new website for Contra Costa County has launched to provide an inviting, mobile-friendly “virtual office” for the public.
The website, www.contracosta.ca.gov, offers a fresh look with more ways to find information quickly.
The website features new icons that can be clicked on to access information, a “How Do I?” option in the menu that lets users go quickly to frequently asked topics, highlighted news items and the new Permit Portal and Tax Portal to assist the public.
“The needs of Contra Costa County residents and businesses have been on the forefront of our efforts to help people find information they need and take care of business easily,” said Board Chair, Supervisor John Gioia. “Improving access to Contra Costa’s public services is vital, and the new website helps to support this.”
Users will find a search bar on every webpage, new clickable icons and menu topics highlighting services, county jobs, meeting agendas, safety and emergency information, and the open government section that includes Census 2020, Envision 2040 and other key topics.
“With changing ways for the public to access information, especially via smart phones, Contra Costa County has worked to deliver a new mobile-responsive website with a more visual design and information organized to better serve the end user,” said Susan Shiu, director of communications and media. “The fewer clicks the public has to make, the more accessible we’ve made our information.”
Explore Contra Costa County’s new website at www.contracosta.ca.gov. Visit the new board of directors portal with clickable icons or menu items, including the new “Find My Supervisor” tool. See popular sections like “Animal Services” with its online options. Clicking the house icon next to the search bar on any webpage will take you to the county homepage.
