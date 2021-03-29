The Library is happy to announce the return of the LINK+ service, a catalog of more than 4.5 million unique titles available from over 60 academic and public libraries across California and Nevada. You may immediately begin placing holds and borrowing materials from participating libraries.
The Library has updated the platform used to connect to LINK+ and you will notice some changes including new receipts, notifications, and how to track and manage your account activity.
Visit ccclib.org/linkplus/ to connect to the service and find answers to frequently asked questions.
