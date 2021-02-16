The Contra Costa County Library system is now offering Wi-Fi hotspots for checkout. The hotspot provides internet access to families and library patrons who don’t have a connection at home. The lending program will allow students, parents, teachers and families working and studying remotely, access to a free and reliable internet connection.
“Due to the pandemic, many people in our communities need access to the internet more than ever,” said Alison McKee, county librarian. “Reliable internet service will help with work, school and with staying connected to friends and family members they can’t see right now.”
The portable hotspots connect Wi-Fi enabled devices such as laptops, tablets or smartphones to the internet. The hotspots can connect up to 10 devices at one time and work almost anywhere in the continental U.S.
Hotspots are available for checkout at ccclib.org or by contacting library staff any community library. Patrons must have a library card in good standing in order to check out a hotspot. The lending period is 21 days, and they are available for renewal if there is no waitlist. The hotspot kits come with a case, instructions and charging cord.
