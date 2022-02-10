Contra Costa County lifted the universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings this week to stay aligned with state guidelines.
Unvaccinated people older than 2 are still required to wear masks in all indoor public settings. Businesses, venue operators and hosts may determine their own paths forward to protect staff and patrons and may choose to require all patrons to wear masks.
Indoor masking is still required by the state for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in public transportation; health care settings; congregate settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters; long term care facilities; and in K-12 schools and childcare settings.
The change aligns with the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) decision to let expire the statewide indoor mask requirement implemented on Dec. 15 during the latest COVID-19 surge.
"Continuing to mask in indoor public settings, especially crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, remains the safest choice for an individual and protects those who are medically vulnerable or are not able to get vaccinated, like our youngest children," read a joint statement from 11 Bay Area health officers "As evidence continues to show, vaccinations and boosters remain the best defense against the virus."
After reaching a high on Jan. 9 of 2,835 new cases per day, Contra Costa’s case rates have rapidly declined to a seven-day average of 958 on Feb. 1 and continue to drop, officials said.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations, a lagging indicator of disease, have begun to drop and never exceeded local capacity during this latest surge because of the county’s overall high rates of vaccinations (80%) and boosters (49% of those eligible), officials said.
Contra Costa’s universal mask mandate has been in place since Aug. 2 when cases from the Delta variant began climbing.
"We are able to take this next major step of removing the universal indoor mask requirement because we have laid a strong foundation in good public health protections – especially vaccines and boosters – and know we can reduce severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, health officer for Contra Costa County.
Bay Area health officers, in alignment with the state, continue to strongly recommend masks be used as an effective tool to prevent the spread of the virus especially when case rates are high, or when additional personal protection is needed, officials said.
The highly contagious Omicron variant brought on a new stage of the pandemic with a high number of new infections, but significantly fewer cases of life-threatening illnesses, especially for those who are vaccinated and boosted, officials said.
While the health officers say relaxing indoor masking requirements is part of a shift toward a “new normal” of living with the disease, the officers recognize that essential workers and communities of color continue to be highly impacted by COVID-19 and will need additional support to limit widening health disparities, they said.
Changes to health orders and recommendations may be updated as the health officers follow the science and the data to evaluate whether additional protective measures may be needed as the virus evolves and if future surges occur, they said.
The health officers encourage everyone to continue to choose layered prevention strategies, including:
– wearing well-fitted masks (N95 or double layer cloth over surgical are best)
– staying home and testing when symptomatic
– testing before gatherings
– improving indoor ventilation in situations where these strategies can add protection for themselves and others.
"Staying up to date on vaccinations, meaning primary series and boosters when eligible, remains the most important way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death," the officers said in a statement.
By aligning with the state mask rules, the participating Bay Area counties will not need to meet previously established criteria for lifting local masking orders, which were devised at a different point in the pandemic.
The state continues to require face masks in K-12 school settings but has indicated adjustments to the state’s policies will be publicized in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, there is work to be done in closing the remaining gaps in vaccinations and boosters among children with a particular focus on equity gaps among those most affected, officials said.
For early education programs, such as preschool and childcare settings, the state continues to require masks for children older than 2. Vaccinations for children younger than 5 are undergoing federal review. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA.
"Some people may understandably feel anxious about these changes to masking requirements in the county," the officers said in a statement. "People can continue to choose to wear face coverings around others whether it’s mandated or not and should respect people’s choices around their health. Community members who are vaccinated and choose not to mask should respect the choices of those who continue to mask."
