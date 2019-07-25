Contra Costa County and seven nearby cities, including Brentwood and Oakley, are expected to join forces on a long-range plan to enhance the economic vitality of the area’s northern waterfront.
The regional economic development strategy will position the county’s northern waterfront — the 55-mile stretch along the shoreline of the Carquinez Straits and Suisun Bay, to the confluence of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Rivers, parallel to State Route 4 — to be a 21st-century economic asset, attracting unique companies and advanced manufacturing jobs.
Research shows the area’s proximity to the water, large resident workforce and location at the center of the Northern California megaregion, could be ideal for emerging industries and occupations in fields such as clean technology, advanced vehicle technologies, aerospace and biomedical and life sciences, said Amalia Cunningham, a Contra Costa County economic development manager.
“We have all come together to support jobs and recognize that our residents would be much happier to go to work in Martinez than San Francisco, or Brentwood instead of Berkeley,” she said. “That is the goal we are all working toward.”
The plan, slated to include the cities of Brentwood, Oakley, Hercules, Martinez, Concord, Pittsburg and Antioch, along with the unincorporated communities of Rodeo, Crockett, Port Costa, Clyde, Pacheco and Bay Point, would establish a regional brand identity to attract new business investment; facilitate new business formation and entrepreneurship; create a globally competitive workforce to support advanced manufacturing sector expansion; improve local infrastructure, including truck routes, rail access, broadband internet capacity and sewer and water infrastructure; and develop a sustainable regional economy.
A few of the target industry clusters are: biomedical, biotechnology and life sciences (comprising companies that manufacture biological, medicinal and pharmaceutical products); food and beverage processing (businesses that transform raw ingredients into food and beverage products that can be easily prepared and served); and advanced transportation technologies (fuel-efficient vehicles, advanced battery storage, fuel cells, electric vehicle charging stations and plug-in electric vehicles).
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors launched the initiative effort in 2013 and approved a strategic action plan in January 2019 with input and guidance from participating cities’ staff.
“Participation in the Northern Waterfront Economic Development Initiative is anticipated to provide benefits through the creation of jobs in Brentwood and nearby, and to help shift commute patterns with benefits to the regional transportation system,” said Brentwood Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall.
Any number of the associated agencies would work together on different projects, with each agency’s governing board first signing off on participation and contributed funds.
Just a handful of possible East County-centered endeavors could include creating regional marketing plans, working on key transportation infrastructure, like the Byron Airport and possible Brentwood BART station, and creating business development tools, like makerspaces, incubators and accelerators, Grindall said.
“If there are three or four or five cities working together, we just carve up those costs and get more efficiency out of that activity than if we were to do it by ourselves,” he said.
East County governing leaders lauded the plan as an opportunity to create local jobs, generate activity for nearby retail and restaurant establishments, increase their sales tax base and improve residents’ quality of life.
Brentwood officials signed off on a memorandum of understanding to create the administrative framework for the partnership in early July, and Oakley officials are expected to do the same soon.
“By bringing the jobs here, we will employ the residents here, creating quality of life to spend more time with their family and friends, and we can also get a reverse commute coming into our area to work,” said Brentwood City Councilmember Karen Rarey. “Either way, it’s getting traffic off of Highway 4, getting traffic off of Vasco.”
Oakley City Councilmember Kevin Romick agrees.
“Every weekday morning the vast majority of residents living in Eastern Contra Costa pile into cars and head west on Highway 4 into Central County and beyond to begin our workday,” he said. “The initiative is looking for opportunities, north of Highway 4 from Hercules to Brentwood, to establish a job corridor. The plan is to work as a region to attract industry into this job desert and hopefully provide to the talented and educated workforce that inhabits East County job opportunities that are closer to home.”
For more information on the plan or to view background documents, visit bit.ly/northernwaterfrontinitiative.
