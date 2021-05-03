With COVID-vaccine supply now plentiful, Contra Costa County will now vaccinate everyone at its clinics regardless of whether they live or work in the County or not.
Contra Costa will offer vaccine to people ages 16+ from other parts of Bay Area, California and even those from elsewhere in the United States.
“We’ve always said that this virus doesn’t recognize borders. Now we can say that Contra Costa County no longer cares about borders when it comes to getting people vaccinated against COVID,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, the County’s health officer. “To end the pandemic, we need to vaccinate as many people as possible – not just people from Contra Costa, but from all over.”
Opening vaccination to everyone won’t affect Contra Costa residents’ ability to get vaccinated themselves. The move comes at a new point in the vaccine rollout where supply is exceeding demand. In the past two weeks, appointments at the County’s vaccine sites have begun to go unfilled.
People can schedule vaccine appointments online or by calling 833-829-2626. They can also visit one of our walk-in clinics without an appointment. To see the latest local vaccination statistics, visit our online vaccine dashboard.
