In a town hall conference following the county’s shelter-in-place order extension through the end of May, Sen. Steve Glazer reviewed Contra Costa’s current status, along with the new health order with two guest speakers.
Candace Anderson, Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors chair, and Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County public health officer, provided an update, took a look at the new order and what it entailed, while answering public questions during the April 30 virtual meeting.
Andersen reported the county’s position to be positive in terms of both hospitals and the effort to aid the homeless population. When looking at all hospitals in the county, there are 228 available intensive care unit (ICU) beds available and, as of April 30, only 98 occupied for all purposes — not just COVID-19, Andersen said. She also shared 285 ventilators were made available within Contra Costa but only 43 have been utilized. However, should there be an influx of COVID-19 cases that require medical attention — as the county had positioned itself to prepare for — the Craneway Pavilion and the fairgrounds will serve as medical stations. With regard to homelessness, Andersen said 241 hotel rooms for homeless individuals and families have been secured.
“Huge shoutout to Lovanna Martin, county homeless services director, who very proactively worked with each of our shelters to ensure we removed clients before we had (an outbreak),” Andersen said, noting there were no cases reported in area shelters. “We don’t just hand them a key to a hotel room; we have supportive services so they can be successful while in that situation.”
Andersen addressed Contra Costa’s enhanced testing, along with measures taken to secure child care for essential workers. She confirmed the various orders being approved during this time of emergency are actually not stemming from the board of supervisors but rather the governor and local health officers.
In Contra Costa County, that falls on Farnitano, who went on to spell out the current health order and the phases in which it will probably roll out until society can return to normal. Referring to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening stages — which range from Stage 1 of emergency safety and preparedness to Stage 4, an expanded return to the workforce — Farnitano said the new order looks more like stage 1.5, with some loosening of restrictions but still calling for continued social distancing.
“Talking about phases, we’re making sure we go through those phases carefully to continue flattening the curve,” he said.
Many public questions for the officials revolved around activities. Tennis and golf have softened standards under the new order, as it’s not entirely necessary to share the equipment. But, given what Farnitano says we’ve now learned about the virus’ ability to disperse farther than 6 feet when someone is exercising, precautions are still in place for sports with more contact, such as basketball or even swimming in public pools. The chemicals in the water might kill the virus, but people breathing near one another above the surface or sharing a locker room are of more concern, Farnitano said.
Rules for real estate agents have also lightened. Previously, all properties shown needed to be vacant. Now an agent may show homes to clients as long as the occupants are not present. However, open houses are still not permitted.
When one caller asked if the measures were just delaying the inevitable of the entire community becoming infected, Farnitano said no.
“We’re buying time,” he said. “Back in early March, when cases were doubling, we were looking at the prospect of a surge that would overwhelm our hospitals. We’re also buying time for better treatment — there’s no specific drug, but doctors are learning better techniques, which are making a difference on the mortality rate … Even a few months gives our hospitals time to get prepared and allow for more advanced medicine and treatment. So it’s not delaying death, it’s preventing it.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.