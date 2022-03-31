Local officials held a virtual town hall meeting recently to discuss the area’s homeless problem and how to fix it.
“In 2014, I was appointed as the homeless liaison for our department. During that time, I’ve seen our homeless population steadily rise on our city streets, public parks, and other public areas throughout the city.” said Sgt. Chris Peart, a 17-year Brentwood police veteran, at the March 16 meeting. “It started with roughly two to three individuals, to where we currently sit and fluctuate between 35-40 individuals out on the street.”
Local and state laws prohibit people from living in a building owned by someone else without their permission. But laws have changed to benefit unsheltered people. In 2018, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit made a landmark ruling in Martin vs. Boise: cities such as Brentwood cannot enforce anti-camping ordinances if they do not have enough shelter beds for homeless people, according to Wikipedia. The decision was based on the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. The case was brought to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019, but justices declined to hear the appeal, which left the precedent intact for the nine Western states, including California, that fall under the jurisdiction of the Ninth Circuit. The ruling does still allow for citations or arrests of individuals who are offered shelter placement, but refuse to go.
“Our end goal is to connect with our homeless population and connect them with services” such as Coordinated Outreach Referral Engagement (CORE), which offers services and resources, said Peart.
While city and county officials want to manage the problem, they appear to not agree on how to do so.
“We still need more, and we need to think about where prevention fits into this and where those resources are going,” said Lavonna Martin, Contra Costa Deputy Health Services Director. “We’re already behind when we’re talking about waiting for the crisis response system to solve the problem.”
Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen said he wants to see compassionate care, but would like to see a more multifaceted approach – one that involves clinicians, doctors, judges, public defenders, and county health officials – to help unhoused individuals who are unable to help themselves because of substance abuse or mental health issues. Hansen said there is no current model that works.
According to the last Contra Costa Annual Point in Time report from January, 2020, there were 80 unsheltered adults in Brentwood. Of those, Brentwood police have the most contact with 37, and 35 of them have alcohol and illegal drug problems, according to Peart.
“Three or four years ago, I came to Brentwood, asking for a resolution declaring a shelter crisis,” Contra Costa Supervisor Diane Burgis said. “There was nothing that came with that except helping us get the funding, so we could build a shelter, because we didn’t have the money to build the shelter in East County. I couldn’t get the Brentwood City Council to approve that.”
Hansen disagrees with that push, saying that it would’ve been only “one-time money” without the permanent budget to continue services for substance abuse and mental health. Before money is put into building shelters, Hansen said he would like to see programs that deal with the root causes of why people lose their homes and end up on the streets.
“I’m telling you that 90 percent of my homeless population is addicted to methamphetamines right now,” said Hansen. “I can tell you that [CORE] is awesome at providing services for people that want the service.”
Lisa Thomas, who is a CORE Outreach Coordinator said, CORE. works closely with Brentwood police to create rapport with the homeless population and try to convince them to go into shelter or detoxification, and to provide mental health services for them. Thomas said CORE tries “to get them to trust us a lot more, to get them to agree to go to detox. Sometimes they go to detox. Sometimes they leave, but we continue to offer our services, because sooner or later, there’s going to be a ‘yes.’”
After officials had mentioned several times throughout the meeting that more representation was necessary – from city council, to the county, to the statehouse – Brentwood resident Carolina Villaseca had a question regarding whom to contact at each level to get the process started.
“Who do we go to in Sacramento to get the programs funded that we need?” Villaseca asked. “It seems like we have to do a lot of talking with a lot of different politicians, which is fine…We need to have a plan to make sure that when we go we can be succinct and effective, and say this is what we need, this is the funding it’s going to take. How do we get that?”
Burgis recommended starting with Brentwood City Council and to have a plan that shows what is being done with the money before contacting state and federal officials to make a case for the funding.
Another Brentwood resident expressed frustration that there is no plan or common vision that residents can get behind to advance it past mere conversations among officials.
“It’s a multi-pronged, wildly complicated problem,” Rod [last name withheld] said. “Until we have public officials that can work together, can come to a common vision, can come up with something that the public can understand and get behind, you’re going to keep having that problem.”
Hansen assured all attendees that all city and county officials have formed a working relationship with each other and the unhoused population.
“People want to know how things get solved,” Burgis said. “... people don’t realize, you know, the police can’t say ‘You need to go into a mental hospital.’ They can’t say ‘Go into rehab.’ They can’t just say ‘Move along.’ They have constraints. The county can’t do certain things either. I like that this is kinda messy and isn’t necessarily giving people the solution. It’s because we are human beings trying to solve this problem.”
For more information, or to view the entire virtual town hall, visit https://www.brentwoodca.gov/government/city-manager/unsheltered-resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.