Contra Costa County Health officials released the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, which made abortion a constitutional right.
The statement is below in its entirety:
"Contra Costa Health (CCH) today reaffirms its commitment to reproductive health rights, and to ensure that all county residents may access safe, compassionate care, including abortion services.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, which held that the Constitution protects a woman’s right to privacy relating to decisions about abortion, has understandably raised fears in the community about the future of reproductive rights.
In Contra Costa County, everyone will continue to have the same access to reproductive health care as they did before this decision. Supportive, confidential services are and will remain widely available in the county.
“The ability to access reproductive care – and to maintain autonomy over our own bodies – is essential to the health and wellbeing of everyone in our community,” said Karen Mitchoff, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “I remember a time when we did not have the right to choose. Here in Contra Costa County, we will do everything we can to not go back to those days.”
CCH will issue a health advisory for county medical providers encouraging them to support continued, unfettered access to all reproductive and sexual healthcare services, including access to abortion services for anyone who needs them.
“Any loss of reproductive rights threatens us all, particularly women, and especially communities of color and others disproportionately affected by health inequities,” Contra Costa Supervisor Federal Glover said. “Less access to care in Contra Costa County would only deepen those inequities.”
Full spectrum reproductive health services, including abortion services, are widely available in Contra Costa. Many primary care providers in the county offer medication abortion services.
“Now more than ever, we are calling upon our community providers to help women who are pregnant and thinking about abortion understand and navigate all their care options,” Contra Costa Health Director Anna Roth said. “Today’s Supreme Court decision may confuse some, which is why it is especially important now to reaffirm that all reproductive care services, including abortion, are safe, legal, and available in Contra Costa County.”
Contra Costa is also served by Planned Parenthood Northern California, which offers a full range of services at several locations in the county. Visit plannedparenthood.org and click the “Get Care” button to learn more about services, find a nearby clinic, make an appointment, or call 1-800-230-7526.
CCH provides a range of services through its Women’s Health Services clinics, including pap smears, breast exams, contraception, pregnancy testing, options counseling, STD/HIV testing, and referrals to other services, including abortion services. Women with low income may qualify for no-cost or reduced-cost services – call 925-608-5360 for more information."
