Even as pandemic-related restrictions eased in Contra Costa County this week, health officials are warning that a highly contagious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been detected in the county.
Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) revealed Tuesday, March 16, that laboratory tests confirmed the first two known cases of the U.K. variant, believed to have originated in the United Kingdom. According to CCHS, this variant is thought to be more easily transmitted and possibly more deadly.
“This is a reminder that even though COVID numbers are falling, we need to continue using all our tools to prevent another surge,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, CCHS health officer. “Wear masks in public. Continue to physically distance. Avoid both indoor and large gatherings, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”
COVID-19 case rates and positivity rates – the percentage of COVID-19 tests that return a positive result – have been declining steadily in the county since they peaked in early January. The county’s equity metric – the test positivity rate in economically challenged areas of a county where the pandemic has had a disproportionately large impact – has also fallen. These three
metrics allowed the county to advance to the red tier in the state’s four-tiered Blueprint for a Safer Economy this past Sunday, March 14.
“We are excited to be turning a corner in the restrictions and see more of our economy opening up,” Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden said.
With the move to the red tier, restrictions on a number of activities loosened. Restaurants, gyms, dance studios and museums may resume indoor operation in accordance with state health guidelines. Indoor retail stores and shopping malls may increase their maximum occupancy, and grocery stores may operate at full capacity. Small private gatherings may be held indoors, again in accordance with state health guidance. And elementary and secondary schools can reopen for in-person learning without submitting a safety plan to CCHS.
“I’m encouraged by the progress we’re making as a community, and I know we’ve asked a lot of everyone, including small businesses, throughout the pandemic,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We are all hopefully seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Still, it’s important to realize that we’re not there yet. We need to continue to be vigilant, do our part and take care of each other so that the new variants don’t get a foothold and reverse some of the progress we’ve made.”
While only two cases of the U.K. variant have been confirmed in the county, Farnitano believes there are many more instances that have not been detected.
“We can’t say how widespread it is in Contra Costa, but it’s concerning,” Farnitano said.
Because the U.K. variant is more transmissible and has the potential to cause more severe illness, it is one of five variants classified by the Centers for Disease Control as variants of concern. Among the others are two California variants, a Brazil variant and a South African variant. Increased transmissibility along with the potential for reinfection is driving concern over the Brazil variant, while the current crop of vaccines appear to be less effective against the South Africa variant.
“We’ve been detecting (the California variant) in California for a few weeks now,” Farnitano said. “It’s showing up in about 15 - 20% of samples that are tested across California. Fortunately it doesn’t seem to be much different from the original strain. It might be slightly more transmissible, but not nearly as much as the U.K. variant, which is thought to be 50% more transmissible.
“There’s no evidence yet that it has any less response to the vaccines. Also, there’s no evidence that people who’ve had COVID in the past are more likely to get infected with the California variant. That’s the concern with the Brazil variant. A lot of people are getting infected a second time with the Brazil variant. We’re not seeing that with the California variant so far.”
Neither the Brazil or South African variants have been detected in the county to date. While the other variants are circulating in the community at a low level, they are not impacting case rates or test positivity rates at this time. But there is concern that as restrictions ease and new, more highly transmissible variants emerge, another wave of infections could develop.
“Every time we open the society and loosen our restrictions, the virus comes roaring back,” Farnitano explained. “We’re hopeful that the vaccine will prevent that. It certainly hasn’t in Europe. They haven’t gotten as much vaccine out as the U.S. has. But have we gotten enough vaccine out to avoid that yet, or not? No one really knows. Are we rolling out the vaccine faster than we’re opening up so that we can stay ahead of that? I’m hopeful that we are, but I’m not 100% on that.”
