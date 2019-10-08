Contra Costa County is preparing to respond to impacts of a possible power shutoff conducted by PG&E. The agency informed county officials that the county is under a “public safety shutoff watch,” and current weather conditions may lead to a de-energization event starting tonight, as early as midnight, on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
PG&E estimates 40,000 customers in Contra Costa County could lose power. The potential shutdown is expected to affect large parts of the county, including Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Richmond, San Ramon and Walnut Creek. Residents in these areas should prepare for the possibility of losing power from early morning Wednesday, Oct. 9, through Thursday, Oct. 10, at noon. PG&E expects to start restoring power Thursday, Oct. 10. Contra Costa County is one of 29 counties in the state that may undergo a public safety power shutoff. The agency says complete restoration of power may take one to five days.
Contra Costa County is working to ensure the public is aware of this possible PG&E power shutoff event. In an abundance of caution, the county is also working to ensure it is ready with its own internal operation and response to this potential event.
“Our staff has been diligently planning to adequately respond to the effects of this event,” said Board Chair, Supervisor John Gioia. “However, we want to remind our residents that the decision to turn off the power and the speed at which it is restored is planned and managed solely by PG&E.”
“Preparation is key. Residents should plan ahead for their family’s needs,” said Susan Shiu, the county’s director of communications and media. “We encourage residents to check www.pge.com for the latest updates. Visit the county’s website www.contracosta.ca.gov for alert information, which includes a map of the areas likely to be impacted and ways to prepare now.”
Go to Contra Costa County’s Safety and Emergency Info webpage at www.contracosta.ca.gov/5435/Public-Safety-Emergency-Info for ways to prepare before, during and after a power outage. Visit www.pge.com to register for wildfire alerts and customer updates.
