Contra Costa County Public Works is seeking qualified students for a 12-week, full-time summer internship between May and September 2020.
Student interns will have an opportunity to gain relevant public-sector experience while working on meaningful projects that highlight some of the various programs and services within the department.
The Student Intern Program is a valuable tool to help Contra Costa County provide services and complete important work within the various divisions. Specifically within public works, this program provides students with an excellent professional development opportunity and is an essential recruitment tool to identify candidates for future career opportunities.
The final filing date for this opportunity is Sunday, March 15, 2020. For more information on the student intern program, or to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3cF1x9n.
