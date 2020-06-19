Contra Costa County Public Works will be doing maintenance work on Byron Highway starting on Monday, June 22 and lasting until Thursday, July 2.
The work is scheduled Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9:00 a.m and 4:00 p.m.., weather permitting.
There will be traffic control through the work area and drivers can expect delays. Work will take place between State Route 4 and Byron Hot Springs Road.
This work will consist of paving and paving repairs in preparation for surface treatment. Current shelter-in-place and social distancing protocol will be observed.
