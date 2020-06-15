Contra Costa County Public Works will begin follow-up work to a project that happened during late 2019 to apply a surface treatment on Vasco Road. The work is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17 through Friday, June 19, between 9:00a.m. - 3:00p.m., weather permitting.
There will be traffic control through the work area and drivers can expect delays. This work will refresh the surface treatment at various locations on Vasco Road, between approximately 1 mile south of the Camino Diablo/Vasco Road intersection and the Alameda County Line, a length of approximately 7.5 miles. Current Shelter-in-Place and social distancing protocol will be observed.
Funding for this project is provided by the One Bay Area Grant Program and gas tax revenues provided by the SB1 Road Repair and Accountability Act. More information for this project can be found at http://www.cccounty.us/pwdmap.
