Contra Costa County Public Works will begin a follow-up to a project that happened during late 2019 to place a surface treatment on Vasco Road, by refreshing the center line stripe.
This work will occur between approximately 1 mile south of the Camino Diablo/Vasco Road intersection to the Alameda County Line, a length of approx. 7.5 miles on Monday, April 13 between 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., weather permitting.
The work will occur during the day using a rolling lane closure. This is essential work required for the public’s safety.
