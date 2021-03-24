The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will be performing guardrail work on Vasco Road, in Brentwood. Construction will begin on Monday, April 5, through Thursday, April 15, barring unforeseen circumstances. The work will occur Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Work will take place between Camino Diablo Road and the Alameda County Line. Message boards will be posted to advise drivers the week before scheduled work begins.
Drivers should expect delays. Construction operations will be scheduled to minimize impacts to commute traffic. Current social distancing protocol will be observed.
