Contra Costa County Public Works will conduct pavement repairs on Vasco Road beginning on October 12 through October 15, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Work will occur between 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., weather permitting. Work will take place between Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard. Drivers should expect delays. Message boards will be placed in advance to advise drivers of work and expected delays. Current social distancing protocol will be observed.
Funding for this project is provided by the One Bay Area Grant Program and gas tax revenues provided by the SB1 Road Repair and Accountability Act. More information for this project can be found at http://www.cccounty.us/pwdmap.
