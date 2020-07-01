The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will be applying a chip seal on roads in the following areas:
• Byron
• Brentwood/Knightsen
• Franklin Canyon
• Orinda/Lafayette
• San Ramon
The work is scheduled to take place July 7, 2020 through August 31, 2020.
The work will occur Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., conditions permitting. For scheduled dates/locations go to: https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/67511/List-of-Roads-2020. This schedule may change and residents will be notified accordingly. Drivers and pedestrians may experience minor delays due to this work, but no permanent lane closures are anticipated. The purpose of this surface treatment work is to extend the useful life of the roads, as well as to protect pavements from the damaging effects of water and natural weathering. Current shelter-in-place and social distancing protocol will be observed.
For more information on this surface treatment work and the County’s pavement management program, please visit www.contracosta.ca.gov/surfacetreatmentinfo.
