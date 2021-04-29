When it was announced in January, the county’s goal of administering one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the Fourth of July seemed aspirational at best, but this week Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) announced they had achieved that goal months ahead of the original deadline.
“Hitting the one million vaccine doses administered mark so far ahead of schedule is a testament to the great work being done every day by Contra Costa Health Services staff and our many community and health system partners,” said District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis. “I frequently receive great feedback from constituents on the positive experience they had at one of our clinics. This is certainly something to celebrate, but our work isn’t over yet.”
The county’s first doses of the vaccine were administered to healthcare workers Dec. 15, and when the million-dose goal was announced a little over one month later, less than 40,000 doses had been administered. While county officials remained optimistic about their ability to create the infrastructure to support a widespread vaccination effort, concern focused on obtaining a sufficient supply of vaccine.
Weekly allocations of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines hovered around 30,000 units through February, less than the estimated 43,000 weekly doses required to meet the July 4th goal. In early March, allocations started to increase and nearly 90,000 doses were received in the last week of March. The following week, the allocation peaked at 122,000 doses.
As the allocations rose and vaccination clinics expanded across the county, CCHS announced a revised goal of administering a million doses by Memorial Day. Still, the county beat the revised goal by more than five weeks.
“There has been a great effort across our community to ensure access to vaccine in every neighborhood. In recent weeks, ample allocations from the federal and state governments to Contra Costa have greatly aided the local vaccination effort,” said CCHS spokesperson Brittany Paris. “It also shows that our county’s healthcare system – from CCHS to private health providers, community clinics and pharmacies – is well coordinated and delivering vaccine to the public quickly and efficiently.”
As of April 27, 68% of county residents over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 47% have been fully vaccinated.
“We don’t really know what level we need to reach in order to achieve herd immunity or community immunity,” Paris explained. “This is an incredibly contagious virus, much more so than most colds or the flu. As evidence of this, our masking and social distancing this past winter was sufficient to essentially eliminate influenza from the US, yet not enough to prevent our terrible winter COVID surge. Contra Costa Health Services is focused on vaccinating our entire community.”
Despite the success of the vaccination effort to date, Paris reports that demand for vaccines is slackening. Additionally, of the 10 communities with the lowest vaccination rates in the county, eight are in East County. Brentwood leads East County communities with a vaccination rate of 50.7% followed by Discovery Bay (49.9%), Antioch (42.2%), Byron (42%), Oakley (41.8%), Bethel Island (41.6%) and Knightsen (18.5%).
“There are many East County residents who still haven’t received their first dose of vaccine,” Burgis said. “If you’ve been waiting, now is the time, and if you have questions, please do reach out to ask us or have a conversation with your doctor.”
In addition to vaccinations, the use of face masks and social distancing have been key components of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated mask and social distancing guidelines this week for individuals who have been fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, those who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask or practice social distancing: while outdoors except in crowded settings; indoors with others who are either at low risk for the disease or indoors with others who have also been fully vaccinated.
Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement indicating that the state will move to align its guidelines with those of the CDC.
“After reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s masking recommendations, and with science and data as our guide, we are moving to align California’s guidance with these common-sense updates,” Newsom said. “While more than half of Californians 16 and older are partially or fully vaccinated, many others are still not vaccinated, and the threat of variants remains. We need to remain vigilant and continue public health prevention measures – like wearing masks when appropriate and getting vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter.”
For more information on the CDC’s mask and social distancing guidelines updates, visit http://bit.ly/thepress_CDCupdate.
For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Contra Costa County, visit https://cchealth.org/
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.